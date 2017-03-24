St. Paul Man Sentenced To Over 8 Years In Mpls. Bus Stop Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 24-year-old St. Paul man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for a fatal shooting at a Minneapolis bus stop last summer.

Anthony Lamont Foote was sentenced to 106 months in prison for the Aug. 11 shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police received a call of a shooting at a bus stop at the intersection of Dowling Avenue and Fremont Avenue N.

Upon arrival, they found a victim lying in the street with a serious injury to the face.

Witnesses told police they saw two men, later identified as Foote and 26-year-old Anthony Revon Clay, of Robbsindale, feeling the scene in a car.

Officers were later able to apprehend Foot and Clay.

Foote pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree, and second degree assault. The sentences for both crimes will be served concurrently.

Clay recently pleaded guilty to aiding an offender. His sentencing is expected to occur on May 4.

He is expected to receive six years.