Minnehaha Academy Beats Crosby-Ironton 47-36 In Class 2A Championship

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnehaha Academy outlasted Crosby-Ironton and won its first title since 2013 with a 47-36 victory Saturday in the Class 2A boys basketball state championship game.
The Redhawks (26-5) shot 1-for-10 during a 9:40 stretch and watched their lead dwindle from as many as 11 to 30-29 with 8:03 to play.
But a 10-4 run over the next five minutes helped the Redhawks to their 19th straight victory and the state title. It was Minnehaha Academy’s lowest scoring game of the season.
Minnehaha Academy freshman guard Jalen Suggs led the way with 22 points, while fellow freshman Terry Lockett added 12.
Crosby-Ironton (30-3) narrowly missed its first title in its sixth state championship game appearance. Senior center Noah Gindorff led the Rangers with 19 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Jack Silgen added 10 points.
