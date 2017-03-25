Las Vegas Strip Shut Down Following Deadly Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Part of the Las Vegas strip has been shut down following a deadly shooting.
Police say a gunman barricaded himself inside a bus. The standoff began a few hours ago after a shooting in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.
WCCO’s Mark Rosen is in Las Vegas right now. He spoke to us on the phone directly across the street from where police barricaded the suspect.
“It’s as if they’re shooting a movie, they’ve shut down Las Vegas Boulevard, and because — and we haven’t seen anything slowing down,” he said. “The SWAT team members are still in place. A lot of folks I’ve talked to from Minnesota just wondering what’s going on but you don’t see this in downtown Minneapolis very often.”
According to Rosen, the suspect walked off the bus, hands in the air and was handcuffed without incident.
It’s unclear whether this incident is connected to an earlier burglary near the Bellagio Hotel. Police say a Rolex store was burglarized early this morning by a man wearing a pig mask, prompting the hotel to go on lockdown.
Some people were taken into custody, but it’s unclear if they are suspects or if there is a connection.