‘It Needs To Be Done’: Construction Will Close Half Of Lowry Tunnel In May

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some drivers may have already noticed that the Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis is undergoing some changes.

Overnight construction began this week to remove the sidewalk inside the tunnel.

At times, that’s reduced traffic to one lane from 10:00 at night until 6:00 in the morning.

There are three lanes in both the eastbound and westbound sides of the Lowry Tunnel. So it’s no surprise that when a lane or two is taken away for construction, traffic backs up.

“We do have 140,000 cars that use it daily,” said MnDOT Spokesperson Dave Aiekens.

Aiekens said the sidewalk removal inside the tunnel is ahead of schedule and could be done by the end of next week. But beginning in May, drivers will have to consider avoiding the tunnel altogether. That’s when the westbound side will be shut down for construction work that’ll take six weeks, and then another six weeks on the east side.

“August is what we’ve been telling people, that hopefully we’ll be done sometime in August,” said Aiekens.

The work is part of a $46 million project along I-94 between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center. It’s goal is to extend the life of bridges and tunnels for another 15 years.

“We are resurfacing 9 miles of the freeway. We are going to fix 50 bridges, including the tunnel,” said Aiekens.

They’ll also look to repair ramps along the way, and add guardrails, lighting, and drainage. But it’s the Lowry Tunnel work, in the middle of a major freeway, that offers a fitting welcome to yet another Minnesota construction season.

“It needs to be done. It really does need to be done. We are trying to get 12 to 15 years of life out of it,” said Aiekens.

Aiekens said MnDOT hopes to have all the work for this project, completed by Halloween.