Mike Max Visits The Sportshow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Working your way through the Sportshow is a feel good each March — from the trout pond to the area that promotes waterfowl.
I like this. My favorite display, Ducks Unlimited. The decoys these days are getting so lifelike, I think I’d almost prefer to shoot one of them and put it up on my wall.
The point is, it’s part a search for something that captures your outdoor fancy and part people watching.
That’s why we love it — because the outdoors are coming soon. And the people that live it, they are the characters that make it fun.