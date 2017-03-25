March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Oregon Guard Tyler Dorsey | Gophers Turnaround | More

Mike Max Visits The Sportshow

March 25, 2017 11:01 PM By Mike Max
Filed Under: Mike Max, Sportshow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Working your way through the Sportshow is a feel good each March — from the trout pond to the area that promotes waterfowl.

I like this. My favorite display, Ducks Unlimited. The decoys these days are getting so lifelike, I think I’d almost prefer to shoot one of them and put it up on my wall.

mike max visits the sportshow Mike Max Visits The Sportshow

(credit: CBS)

The point is, it’s part a search for something that captures your outdoor fancy and part people watching.

That’s why we love it — because the outdoors are coming soon. And the people that live it, they are the characters that make it fun.

More from Mike Max
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator
Best Of Minnesota

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia