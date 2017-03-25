Timberwolves Fall To Trail Blazers 112-100 CJ McCollum scored 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers continued their push for the playoffs with a 112-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Minneapolis North's T'Nia Riley Is Racing To The TopYou gotta hear the story T'Nia Riley tells about last year's state meet, when there was a rain delay and a race official told her to come back to the track at 5:30 to run the 100 meter dash. Only problem? The race actually started at 5.