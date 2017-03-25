March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Oregon Guard Tyler Dorsey | Gophers Turnaround | More

Timberwolves Fall To Trail Blazers 112-100

March 25, 2017 11:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers continued their push for the playoffs with a 112-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Blazers, who have won 10 of their last 13 games. Portland has seven of its last 10 games at home.

The Blazers pulled within a game of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Andrew Wiggins had 20 points for Minnesota, which lost its sixth consecutive game overall and seventh straight on the road. The Timberwolves, who trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half, are six games behind Portland in the West.

