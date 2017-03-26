Champlin Park’s McKinley Wright Named Mr. Basketball

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Champlin Park guard McKinley Wright had a whirlwind weekend, but it ended with getting a prestigious honor.
Wright was named the 2017 Mr. Basketball on Sunday, an award that goes to the top senior basketball player in Minnesota. Wright led the Rebels to the state championship game with a 31-0 record. Champlin Park lost Saturday’s Class 4A title game to Apple Valley, 60-54.
It’s the second time in three years Champlin Park has gone to the state championship game unbeaten, and lost both times to Apple Valley. Wright had 30 points in a state quarterfinal victory over Chaska and scored 21 to send the Rebels past Wayzata to the state title game. He finished with 14 points against the Eagles.
But Wright’s college future might be up in the air. He had signed a letter of intent to play in college at Dayton, but his future head coach Archie Miller accepted the position at Dayton. It’s not yet known if Wright will follow Miller to Indiana or re-open his recruiting process.