March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Oregon Guard Tyler Dorsey | Gophers Turnaround | More

St. Cloud Police Seek Help Finding Missing 21-Year-Old Man

March 26, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Jesse Aaron Dady, Missing Person, St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in St. Cloud are asking the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old man who went missing over the weekend.

Jesse Aaron Dady was last seen in the city’s downtown area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Cloud police say.

Surveillance video shows Dady walking north on 5th Avenue North, crossing 1st Street North. Police searched the area for Dady, but did not find him.

Foul play is not suspected in his disappearance, police say.

dady street photo St. Cloud Police Seek Help Finding Missing 21 Year Old Man

(credit: St. Cloud Police)

Dady is described as standing 6-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blaze orange hat, a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Dady’s whereabouts is asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia