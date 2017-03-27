4 Things To Know: Final Four Set, Avalanche In Japan, Breastfeeding & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From an avalanche in Japan that may have killed eight people to the Final Four teams being set, here is a look at the top four stories from March 27, 2017.

Trump Looks To Democrats For Help On Legislative Agenda

President Donald Trump is seeking support from moderate Democrats to accomplish other items on his legislative agenda now that the Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are on hold.

That could include reforming the tax code.

The president and top aides took turns Sunday blasting conservative members of the GOP for the bill’s failure.

8 Presumed Dead, More Than 30 Injured In Avalanche

Eight people are feared dead after an avalanche hit a group of high school students and teachers in central Japan.

It happened near a ski slope about 100 miles north of Tokyo. More than 30 people are hurt.

Japanese media said the victims were part of a group of about 50 students who were on a mountain climbing exercise.

Study: Breastfeeding Does Not Make Children Smarter

Breastfeeding does not make your child smarter, according to a new study published in the journal Pediatrics.

Researchers followed more than 7,500 children from the time they were 9-months-old and evaluated them at three- and five-years-old.

They found breastfeeding has little impact on long-term cognitive development and behavior.

Final Four Teams Set

The stage is set for the NCAA Final Four after thrilling weekend victories.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will face the South Carolina Gamecocks this Saturday. Both teams are making their first ever appearances in the national semifinals.

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be making a record 20th trip to Final Four. They will face the Oregon Ducks.