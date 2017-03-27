Tuesday’s #Top10WxDay Could Keep Streak Of Above Average Temperatures Alive

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday has been declared a WCCO #Top10WxDay, and that could help keep a unique streak going.

In Minnesota, we’ve had 18 straight months of above average temperatures.

That streak looked like it was going to end this month, but these last few days of March could make it another above average month.

“I like warm so now this is better. Much, much better. It’s gorgeous out,” said Lucy Johannes.

Johannes admits she isn’t much of a winter person. She also admits there wasn’t much of a winter to deal with.

Even so, she’s ready for spring.

“I am. So is my yard and my dog,” said Johannes.

It won’t be long now. On Monday evening, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office declared ice-out on Lake Minnetonka.

“This year being March 27th, is tied for the sixth earliest date of ice-out,” said Rick Bateson of the Fresh Water Society.

Bateson said early ice-outs have become a trend on many Minnesota lakes. Last year, it was March 17th on Lake Minnetonka.

“Of the last 20 years, 13 have been before April 14th. So it seems to be a trend of warmer climates,” said Bateson.

That kind of plays into what we’ve seen the past few years. March 2013 and ’14 had more snow and cold. But 2015 and ’16 were much warmer.

“Historically, 2016 was our hottest year on record — across the globe,” said WCCO meteorologist Molly Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt said the 18-month streak of above average temperatures was aided by a lack of snowpack this winter — and a lack of La Nina, which would have sent snow and cold our way.

“La Nina died and thus we didn’t see the winter that, I think for snow lovers, that we were hoping to see,” said Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt also talked about those 60 degree days we saw in February.

Before this year, there had only been four February days like that in more than 100 years.