Burnsville Native Brock Boeser Scores Against Wild In NHL Debut

March 27, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Brock Boeser, University Of North Dakota, Vancouver Canucks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — University of North Dakota sophomore hockey forward Brock Boeser has left school to turn pro.

Boeser signed a contract with the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, a day after the defending national champion Fighting Hawks were eliminated from this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Burnsville, Minnesota, native was a first-round pick of the Canucks in 2015. He finished his collegiate career with 43 goals and 94 points in 74 games.

Boeser played for the Canucks Saturday against the Minnesota Wild and scored his first NHL goal.

He joins former UND teammate Troy Stecher in Vancouver and becomes the 21st UND product to play in the NHL this season, tying the school record.

