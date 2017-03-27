Man Charged After Over 2.7KG Drugs Found In Car, Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 33-year-old man is facing charges after over 2.7 kilograms of drugs were found in his car and home following a crash Friday morning.

Erik Algot Lindstrom, of Chanhassen, was charged with one count of second-degree drug possession, one count of fifth-degree sale of marijuana and two counts of fifth-degree possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, around 10 a.m. officers from the Minneapolis Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle incident on the Broadway Street Bridge.

Upon arrival, police found a red Cadillac, driven by Lindstrom, had crossed the center line and struck a taxi. Lindstrom admitted to police that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel.

The Cadillac was blocking traffic and disabled.

The criminal complaint states that an inventory search was conducted before towing, during which officers found 949.68 grams of marijuana, 612 grams of THC candy and 27.66 grams of THC product.

Lindstrom later admitted the marijuana was his.

According to the criminal complaint, later on Friday police executed a search warrant at Lindstrom’s evidence in Excelsior.

During the search, officers found 143 dosages of LSD, 592.33 grams of marijuana candy, 130 pills of Alprazolam, 476.90 grams more of marijuana and 126.84 more grams of THC product.

Lindstrom was arrested and is currently in custody.

If found guilty, Lindstrom could face up to 40 years in prison, $530,000 in fines or both for all four counts.