‘Dude Diet’ Cookbook Offers Meals For Men, Significant Others

March 27, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Cookbook, Dude Diet, Serena Wolf

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new cookbook is offering clean-ish food for people who like to eat those greasy foods.

It’s called “The Dude Diet,” and author Serena Wolf offers 125 “deceptively healthy” recipes for dudes and their significant others. She says there are several issues with men going on diets, and this book offers healthier versions of some of their favorite meals.

Wolf was a guest on WCCO Mid-Morning and offered up a classic dish.

“What we are making today is a sausage and pepper skillet. It’s really easy. This is the first thing my fiancé made me but instead he used a bottle of hot sauce and a bowl of white rice so we’re cleaning it up a little bit,” Wolf said.

You can download “The Dude Diet” on Kindle or buy a hardcover at your local bookstore.

