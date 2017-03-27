March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Enbridge Energy Tax Appeal Could Cost Northern Counties Millions

March 27, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Clearwater County, Enbridge Energy, Minnesota Department Of Revenue, Red Lake County

BAGLEY, Minn. (AP) — Some northern Minnesota counties could end up paying millions of dollars to Enbridge Energy if the company is successful in its tax appeal.

Enbridge claims the Minnesota Department of Revenue unfairly valued its oil pipeline network and overcharged it in five years of tax collections.

Clearwater and Red Lake counties could end up refunding more money than they raise annually in property taxes. Clearwater County auditor Allen Paulson tells the Star Tribune if Enbridge wins its appeal, the county would be forced to pay $7.2 million, more than the county’s levy of $6.8 million.

Enbridge’s pipelines cross 13 Minnesota counties, transporting crude oil from Alberta, Canada, and North Dakota to a terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

