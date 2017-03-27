Minnesota Twins Announce Home Opener Plans

March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

March 27, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Home Opener, Minnesota Twins, Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Opening Day for Major League baseball is just one week away, and the Minnesota Twins have announced their plans to get the 2017 season started.

The Twins will host the Kansas City Royals at 3:10 p.m. on Monday, April 3. Gates will open for fans at 1 p.m. The Twins are looking to bounce back from a franchise-worst 103-loss season in 2016.

Former Twins bullpen coach Rick Stelmaszek will throw the ceremonial first pitch. Stelmaszek spent 32 seasons with the Twins, making him the longest-tenured coach in club history. The pitch will be caught by current bullpen coach Eddie Guardado.

Nationally-recognized performer and Minnesota native Dessa will perform the National Anthem along with a brass quintet from the Minnesota Orchestra. There will also be pregame tributes for Twins pitcher Yorman Landa and Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura. Both were killed in car accidents in the offseason.

The first 30,000 Twins fans in attendance will receive a blue Twins long sleeve hooded T-shirt.

