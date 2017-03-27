U Of M Study On Strip Clubs Finds VIP Rooms Most Unsafe For Entertainers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A recent study by the University of Minnesota focused on adult entertainment venues in Minneapolis found VIP areas to be the most dangerous for entertainers.

The study, conducted by the university’s Urban Research and Outreach Engagement Center, was designed to gain insight into the workplace experience of adult entertainers in Minneapolis. Currently, no documentation on this exists as many places lack a human resources department.

Specifically, researchers were concerned with the health and safety of workers in Minneapolis’ strip clubs.

Twenty-nine participants, all who worked in various roles in the adult entertainment industry, from 14 businesses that provide erotic dancing were interviewed.

Researchers looked at training, compensation and safety.

Among the findings, researchers said there is a severe lack of training and frequent workplace injuries with no monetary compensation.

Entertainers said they are also often obligated to tip other workers, such as managers and bouncers. As there is no job security, entertainers said they feel they had to do this or they could see repercussions.

When it came to safety, the study found that the place where entertainers were most subjected to sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact was in the VIP rooms.

They also reported a pressure to engage in sex trading practices.

However, the study concluded that while there are serious concerns, most of the entertainers who participated in the survey enjoyed some aspects of the work.