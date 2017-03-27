U Of M Student Hospitalized After Robbery, Police Seek 3 Suspects

March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

March 27, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Assault, Robbery, University of Minnesota Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A University of Minnesota student had to be hospitalized Sunday night after he was assaulted by three suspects and had his phone stolen in a robbery, according to police.

University of Minnesota police responded at about 8 p.m. Sunday to a report of a robbery near the Carlson School of Management and Wilson Library on the West Bank. Police say the victim was walking between the two when three suspects assaulted him and took his phone. The suspects then fled the area.

The victim was tended to by paramedics for injuries and taken to a hospital.

The victim described the suspects as three black men, possibly of East African descent, all 20 to 25 years old and 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall with light to medium builds. The first suspect has short hair and was clean shaven, and was wearing a dark gray jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt under with the hood up.

The second suspect is described as having short hair and a goatee. He was wearing a gray jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath. There wasn’t a further description on the third suspect.

Anyone who has information about the incident or who might know the suspects is asked to call the University of Minnesota Police Department at (612) 624-2677. The incident remains under investigation.

