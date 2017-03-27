March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Wayzata Students Takeover Hamel Restaurant For Graft’s Grill

March 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Graft's Grill, Interfaith Outreach & Community Partners, Peg's Countryside Cafe, Wayzata Public Schools

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A group of students is taking over a restaurant to learn job skills in the restaurant industry.

Graft’s Grill, a program created by the Interfaith Outreach Neighborhood Program, teaches students skill that will help them land jobs by putting them in the heart of the business.

This week, Graft’s Grill will be taking students to Hamel, Minn.

From 4:30 to 7 p.m., 12 students from Wayzata Public Schools will take over Peg’s Countryside Café.

For more information about the program, or to make a reservation, visit Graft’s Gill online.

