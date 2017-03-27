Case Files In Wetterling Abduction Could Be Made Public

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Nearly 30 years after he disappeared, the public may soon get a look at the investigative files in the abduction of Jacob Wetterling.

This comes after Danny Heinrich admitted last year to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing Wetterling in 1989.

On Monday, Stearns County officials will begin their work on redacting just the audio and video transcripts, with the hope of releasing the complete case file in the next month or two.

The cost of preparing all of these documents is staggering.

A chief Stearns County Sheriff’s deputy told the St. Cloud Times it could easily reach $200,000 total. This includes all the personnel hours for multiple people to work on the file, which is said to include more than 80,000 pages of statements, tips and interview transcripts. The St. Cloud Times reported anywhere from five to 13 people have been working on the investigative file since last year.

Work on the investigative file began in late October after Wetterling’s killer decided to cooperate with authorities as part of a plea bargain and led investigators to a burial site.

Wetterling’s killer is serving a 20-year sentence for an unrelated child pornography conviction.

He is serving out that sentence in a federal prison near Boston.