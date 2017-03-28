Groundbreaking Begins On Minneapolis’ 1st Public Indoor Pool

March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

March 28, 2017 5:06 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A long-awaited project that will serve swimmers in Minneapolis is finally coming to fruition.

Groundbreaking for the Phillips Aquatic Center — the first public indoor pool in Minneapolis – was held Tuesday.

“This is a celebration of this community — all of you who said we need to make sure our kids can swim, we need to make sure there are recreational options available.” Hennepin County District 4 Commissioner Peter McLaughlin said at a ceremony. “You made it happen.”

The six-lane, 25-yard competition pool with spectator seating will also serve as the home pool for South, Roosevelt and Washburn high schools.

