Groundbreaking Begins On Minneapolis’ 1st Public Indoor Pool

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A long-awaited project that will serve swimmers in Minneapolis is finally coming to fruition.
Groundbreaking for the Phillips Aquatic Center — the first public indoor pool in Minneapolis – was held Tuesday.
“This is a celebration of this community — all of you who said we need to make sure our kids can swim, we need to make sure there are recreational options available.” Hennepin County District 4 Commissioner Peter McLaughlin said at a ceremony. “You made it happen.”
The six-lane, 25-yard competition pool with spectator seating will also serve as the home pool for South, Roosevelt and Washburn high schools.