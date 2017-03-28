4 Things To Know: Ice-Out On Lake Minnetonka, Oakland Raiders Move To Vegas & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Donald Trump’s plan to dismantle environmental regulations to the Oakland Raiders moving to Las Vegas, here is a look at the top four stories from March 28, 2017.

Trump To Dismantle Clean Power Plan

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order to undo former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan.

EPA head Scott Pruitt said the regulation can be pro-jobs and pro-environment.

Critics argue the pushback against clean energy will actually hurt’ the economy.

Wife Of Suspect In British Parliament Attack Speaks Out

The wife of the man who killed four people outside Britain’s Parliament condemns the attack, saying she is “saddened and shocked.”

Khalid Masood’s wife also expressed her condolences to the victims’ families.

Police said Masood acted alone in the terror attack, and was killed by officers.

Sheriff Declares ‘Ice-Out’ On Lake Minnetonka

It’s officially “ice-out” on Lake Minnetonka.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Fresh Water Society made the declaration Monday night.

“Ice-out” is when a boat can be piloted through all of the lake’s channels and bays without being obstructed by ice. The earliest “ice-out” on Lake Minnetonka happened on March 11, 1878.

Oakland Raiders Moving To Las Vegas

A big disappointment for Oakland Raiders fans fighting to keep their home team at home.

The NFL confirms the team is heading to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season.

This is the first NFL franchise to be based in the city many consider the gambling capital of the world.