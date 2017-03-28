Ahmad Gilbert Leaving Gophers Basketball Team

March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

March 28, 2017 4:31 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota sophomore guard Ahmad Gilbert is leaving the Gophers basketball program, coach Richard Pitino announced Tuesday.

Gilbert will transfer and continue his college basketball career at another school.

He will have two years of on-court eligibility left after he decides on a school. If he transfers to another Division I school, he will have to sit out a year due to NCAA rules.

Gilbert appeared in 36 games for the Gophers over the last two seasons, averaging 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

