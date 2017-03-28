March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Apple Valley’s Tre Jones Selected AP Player Of The Year

March 28, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: AP Player Of The Year, Apple Valley, Tre Jones

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apple Valley junior guard Tre Jones has been selected as the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year for high school boys basketball.

Jones led the Eagles to their third Class 4A state championship in five years. He had 24 points and 18 rebounds in a victory over fellow AP all-state pick McKinley Wright and Champlin Park in the title game last weekend.

Jones is the younger brother of Tyus Jones, who was a three-time winner of the AP Player of the Year award for Apple Valley from 2012-14. He’s currently playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Joining Jones and Wright, a senior, on the first team are Lakeville North senior Nathan Reuvers, Maple Grove senior Brad Davison and Rochester John Marshall sophomore Matthew Hurt.

The 2017 Associated Press All-State teams for Minnesota high school boys basketball:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tre Jones, Apple Valley

FIRST TEAM

Tre Jones, junior, Apple Valley

McKinley Wright, senior, Champlin Park

Nathan Reuvers, senior, Lakeville North

Brad Davison, senior, Maple Grove

Matthew Hurt, sophomore, Rochester John Marshall

SECOND TEAM

Daniel Oturu, junior, Cretin-Derham Hall

Goanar Mar, senior, DeLaSalle

Jalen Suggs, freshman, Minnehaha Academy

Theo John, senior, Champlin Park

Trae Berhow, senior, Watertown-Mayer

THIRD TEAM

Jericho Sims, senior, Cristo Rey Jesuit

Isaac Johnson, senior, Minneapolis North

Jordan Horn, senior, Tartan

Myles Hanson, senior, Chaska

Duoth Gach, junior, Austin

