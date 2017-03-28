Apple Valley’s Tre Jones Selected AP Player Of The Year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apple Valley junior guard Tre Jones has been selected as the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year for high school boys basketball.
Jones led the Eagles to their third Class 4A state championship in five years. He had 24 points and 18 rebounds in a victory over fellow AP all-state pick McKinley Wright and Champlin Park in the title game last weekend.
Jones is the younger brother of Tyus Jones, who was a three-time winner of the AP Player of the Year award for Apple Valley from 2012-14. He’s currently playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Joining Jones and Wright, a senior, on the first team are Lakeville North senior Nathan Reuvers, Maple Grove senior Brad Davison and Rochester John Marshall sophomore Matthew Hurt.
The 2017 Associated Press All-State teams for Minnesota high school boys basketball:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tre Jones, Apple Valley
FIRST TEAM
Tre Jones, junior, Apple Valley
McKinley Wright, senior, Champlin Park
Nathan Reuvers, senior, Lakeville North
Brad Davison, senior, Maple Grove
Matthew Hurt, sophomore, Rochester John Marshall
SECOND TEAM
Daniel Oturu, junior, Cretin-Derham Hall
Goanar Mar, senior, DeLaSalle
Jalen Suggs, freshman, Minnehaha Academy
Theo John, senior, Champlin Park
Trae Berhow, senior, Watertown-Mayer
THIRD TEAM
Jericho Sims, senior, Cristo Rey Jesuit
Isaac Johnson, senior, Minneapolis North
Jordan Horn, senior, Tartan
Myles Hanson, senior, Chaska
Duoth Gach, junior, Austin
