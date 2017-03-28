Best Upcoming Charity Events In Minnesota

By Linda Cameron The glitz of the presidential inaugural ball has become a moment in history. Now, it’s time to don evening wear for a fundraising bash. This year’s fundraisers have plenty of glitter. Some are star-studded. These optional black tie events are fun fests where you also look your best.

Star Gala 17

The Depot Minneapolis

225 South 3rd Ave.

Minneapolis, MN 55401

(952) 992-5513

www.thedepotminneapolis.com

Date: Apr. 22, 2017 at 6 p.m. Star Gala is an annual benefit for Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota. This year, proceeds from this event will support the Children’s new Critical Care Interfacility Ground Transport Program. The benefit will feature silent and live auctions and testimonials from physicians and patients. Donations for the auctions are welcome. Dinner, wine and a live band round out a lively evening. Black tie is optional. For more details about the gala, getting to The Depot, donating items for auction, volunteering or becoming a sponsor, contact the event coordinator.

AuSM Gala In Minneapolis

Doubletree Minneapolis

1500 Park Place Blvd.

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(651) 647-1083

www.doubletree3.hilton.com

Date: Apr. 28, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Cost: $75 The Autism Society of Minnesota sponsors the AuSM Gala. A benefit for those affected by autism, this fundraiser features food, drinks, games and a silent auction. The event also celebrates individuals living with autism, and their supporters, who are inspirations to their community. Contact the event organizer for more information and directions to the Hilton Hotel Minneapolis Park Place.

Oxygen Ball

Aria

105 North 1st St.

Minneapolis, MN 55401

(651) 337-5098

www.ariampls.com

Date: May 11, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Cost: $225 single ticket; $2,500 (10 tickets) per table Millions are affected by lung diseases, such as lung cancer, COPD, asthma and interstitial lung infection. The Oxygen Ball, sponsored by the American Lung Association in Minnesota, is an evening of fun, festivity and fundraising. The money raised supports research, education and patient programs. The gala itself features a cocktail reception with silent auction and art show, dinner and live auction, and dessert and entertainment. Valet parking is complimentary. Guests are asked to wear semi-formal attire with a touch of turquoise. Black tie is optional. Related: Best Ways To Get Involved With Breast Cancer Awareness Month In Minnesota

La Grande Jatte Soirée

Guthrie Theater

818 South 2nd St.

Minneapolis, MN 55415

(612) 225-6160

www.guthrietheater.org

Date: June 23, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Cost: $500 per guest; $1,250 per guest for the VIP experience; other ticket options available Proceeds from this grand summer evening event support educational programming for the arts, and community engagement in support of the arts. The evening features a VIP reception, Bernadette Peters’ pre-dinner musical prelude, dinner, opening night curtain and a dazzling after-party. The benefit itself is a prelude to the opening night of a summer musical. For more information about the reception, program or dinner options, contact the theater’s event coordinator. Again, black tie is optional.