Charges: Man Says ‘I Hate Muslims’ After Cedar-Riverside Knife Attack

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 47-year-old man accused of a assaulting someone with a blade in Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood last week allegedly told police he wanted to stab a Somalian in the neck and that he hates Muslims.

Kelvin Porter, of Bloomington, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the March 24 attack, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. Porter faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.

According to a criminal complaint, the assault happened late Friday night and was captured by a safe zone camera on 19th and Riverside avenues. The surveillance images show Porter aggressively approach the victim, stab him with a knife and bite at his face.

The attack was interrupted when a passerby threw a trashcan at Porter, the complaint states. The victim was then able to hit Porter and run away. Police quickly arrived on the scene and arrested Porter.

While being taken to jail, Porter told police that he “tried to stab the Somalian in the neck.” He also exclaimed, “I hate Muslims,” the complaint states.

Porter remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The victim told police he was minding his own business when the attack happened, the complaint states. He suffered wounds to his hands, face, abdomen and left shoulder. Emergency crews treated him at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) called for hate crime charges to be brought in the case.

“The suspect’s own statements, as related to police, would indicate an apparent bias motive that should result in additional charges or enhanced sentencing if he is found guilty,” CAIR-MN executive director Jaylani Hussein said.

If convicted, the minimum sentence that Porter could face is one year behind bars.