Charges: Woman Ran Ex’s Vehicle Off Road

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly ran her ex’s vehicle off the road following an argument.

According to the criminal complaint, 34-year-old Kelly Ries faces one felony count of first-degree criminal property damage and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and reckless driving.

The complaint states the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 hang up in the Vermillion Township March 24 at about 5:15 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a vehicle in the ditch with two occupants. At the same time, officers located the suspect, later identified as Ries, and spoke with her.

The driver of the vehicle in the ditch said Ries and the passenger, who Ries identified as her ex, had an argument while driving to Ries’ residence. When the driver and Ries’ ex attempted to leave, Ries pursued them in her own vehicle.

All three parties admitted both vehicles were speeding. After the vehicles exchanged swipes, the driver’s vehicle ended up in the ditch. Ries fled the scene.

Ries told police her ex recently cheated on her with the driver. She also said her ex punched her and poked her in the eye on the way to Ries’ residence.

The driver’s vehicle was totaled, according to the complaint.

Ries’ ex was arrested for assault and transported to the Dakota County Jail along with Ries.