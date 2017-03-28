March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

College ‘Free Speech Zones’ Under Renewed Scrutiny

March 28, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: College, Education

(AP) — So-called “free speech zones” on college campuses are facing renewed scrutiny from lawmakers and students.

A 27-year-old student at Los Angeles Pierce College is suing the school in federal court over policies that limit free speech to an area about the size of three parking spaces.

Student Kevin Shaw says his rights were violated when he was stopped from passing out copies of the U.S. Constitution because he wasn’t in the area.

Supporters say the practice protects free speech without disrupting the school and regulates outsiders who come to campus. Critics call it censorship.

It became common in the 1960s as a way to control campus protests against the Vietnam War.

Lawmakers in Colorado and Utah recently approved bills that would end the practice and expand free speech protections.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

