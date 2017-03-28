Driver Flees After Hitting Building Near Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver is being sought after crashing an SUV into a building near the State Capitol Tuesday afternoon, according to St. Paul Police.
The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the Department of Administration building on Sherburne Avenue.
Police say the driver, who fled the scene, had apparently stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake while making a U-turn.
The building sustained minor damage, but the SUV was significantly damaged. The driver also hit a light pole.
Police are still looking for the driver.
