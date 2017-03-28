Fisherman Falls Through Ice On Crow Wing County Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a fisherman was taken to a hospital after falling through the ice on a Crow Wing County Lake on Monday.
Authorities responded at about 3:02 p.m. to a report that a person fell through the ice on Gladstone Lake in Lake Edward Township. A dispatcher said they received a 911 call that 65-year-old Gary Daml of Coon Rapids was fishing on the lake and fell through the ice.
Authorities say a person on shore came to his rescue by bringing an aluminum ladder out on the lake for the fisherman to hang onto.
Personnel with the Nisswa Fire Department were able to get him off the lake, and he was taken to a hospital. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Breezy Point Police Department, Nisswa Fire Department and North Ambulance.
Authorities say it’s a reminder that ice in the area is not safe.