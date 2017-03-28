Minneapolis Traffic Officer Hit By SUV While On Duty Speaks Out

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis traffic officer and young mother of two feels lucky to be alive.

The video may be hard to watch, but again, she is OK. An inattentive motorist struck Jennifer Schlosser while directing rush hour traffic last September.

On Tuesday, she spoke out about the dangers of the job and what motorists can do.

There are 34 of these traffic agents scattered at the most congested intersections downtown Minneapolis. And while they are highly-visible in their bright vests, all it takes is one distracted driver.

“It was almost my 4-year anniversary when I had my accident,” Jennifer Schlosser said.

Schlosser is among the 34 agents who keep rush hour traffic moving. Last September, she was working the corner of south 5th Avenue and 3rd street when her career was nearly cut short.

“It was probably a good thing I was wearing my ballistic vest that day,” Schlosser said.

Jennifer was directing one lane of traffic to turn left and the other two to go straight. That’s when a driver in the middle lane plows right into Jennifer, tossing her violently to the street.

“I remember seeing a red vehicle, SUV when he hit me. That’s all I remember, didn’t see a person, just the vehicle,” Schlosser said.

Jennifer suffered serious leg injuries, but fortunately no brain injury or broken bones.

“We’re lucky the outcome wasn’t much worse in this case,” Assistant City Attorney Mary Ellen Heng said.

The assistant city attorney who prosecuted the case against the driver says motorists need to be more aware.

“Drivers need to be paying closer attention, following all directives given because people can be very seriously injured,” Heng said.

Six months later, Schlosser’s injuries are still healing. And despite the close call, she hopes someday to return to the streets.

“Please pay more attention, because we’re just trying to get you safely home and we want to go home safe as well,” Schlosser said.

The driver who struck Jennifer did plead guilty to a misdemeanor and had a clean driving record prior to the incident. But the driver will likely have to pay restitution for her medical costs.