Minnesota House Approves $105 Million For Infrastructure

March 28, 2017 6:37 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota House Of Representatives, Transportation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House has signed off on directing $105 million toward transportation projects after a brief fight over information about federal funding.

The House vote Tuesday opens the way for several projects around the state to get started, after the Legislature and Gov. Mark Dayton failed to agree on funding last session.

Republicans who control the chamber wanted to know how federal money figured in the projects. But emails provided by the state Department of Transportation were heavily blacked out. One reason cited by the agency was to avoid revealing planning items in the governor’s budget.

After Dayton told the agency to turn over all the information, the House voted unanimously to approve the money.

