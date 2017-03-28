Minnesota Reading, Math Crops Recruiting 2,000 Tutors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The need for tutors is growing statewide.
One in three Minnesota third graders is not reading at grade level, and state exam results show 40 percent of eighth graders do not show grade-level proficiency in math.
So, Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are recruiting 2,000 tutors for the next school year.
The Twin Cities needs as many as a thousand of them.
It’s the largest number of tutors ever recruited in a single school year.
To become a tutor, visit Minnesota Reading Corps or Minnesota Math Corps online.