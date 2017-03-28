March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

State Patrol: Biker Killed After Hitting Semi In High-Speed Chase

March 28, 2017 4:38 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a high-speed police chase on Interstate 35W near Forest Lake Tuesday.

A trooper attempted to stop the northbound motorcyclist at about 1:30 p.m. after they were clocked driving at about 120 miles per hour.

The driver fled, and led authorities on a chase in which the driver reached speeds of 150 miles per hour.

(credit: MnDOT)

Authorities called off the chase at one point, while traffic cameras continuing to track the motorcyclist’s movement.

The state patrol says troopers restarted their pursuit after cameras spotted the driver speeding again.

The motorcyclist eventually changed from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes and slammed into the back of a semi-truck near the I-35 split in Columbus Township. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver did not stop, and the state patrol believes they may have not been aware their rig was stuck by the bike.

The state patrol is asking for anyone who witnessed the chase between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to contact them at 651-201-7100.

