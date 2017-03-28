March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Turkey Spotted Trotting Around Downtown Minneapolis

March 28, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Downtown Minneapolis, Nicollet Mall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The construction crews along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis were not the only thing people were stopping to watch Tuesday.

WCCO Photojournalist Melissa Martz spotted a turkey poking around outside WCCO’s Nicollet Mall studio.

nicollet mall turkey Turkey Spotted Trotting Around Downtown Minneapolis

(credit: CBS)

We’re guessing he came from the Mississippi River, but we aren’t sure why the bird wandered so far into downtown.

Perhaps he wanted to go on a stroll on this #Top10WXDay!

Comments

One Comment

  1. adorable deplorable (@adorabledeplobl) says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Too bad they don’t have any cameras at WCCO. They could have put a picture of the turkey on the website.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator
Best Of Minnesota

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia