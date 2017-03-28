Rubio’s Free Throws Push Timberwolves Past Pacers 114-115

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ricky Rubio made three free throws with 3.4 seconds left to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 115-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

Minnesota snapped a season-high six-game losing streak by taking its only lead of the quarter. Rubio had 21 points and 10 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 12 rebounds.

Rubio was fouled by Jeff Teague, though it appeared Rubio ran into his own teammate on the play. Indiana fans booed the officials as they left the court.

Indiana’s Monta Ellis got off a last-second 3-point shot, but he was off the mark.

Paul George scored 37 points to lead the Pacers, whose playoff chances took another hit. Teague had 20 points and 10 assists.

Indiana still hasn’t won back-to-back games since early February.

The Pacers appeared to have control when they took a 104-95 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Instead, the young Timberwolves fought back and finished the game on a 9-2 run.

Indiana started the day in a three-way tie for the No. 5 seed in the East, yet looked listless most of the night.

Minnesota took a 26-25 lead by closing the first quarter on a 9-1 spurt. The Timberwolves then scored 10 straight points early in the second quarter to make it 36-29, and after the Pacers briefly grabbed a 55-54 lead late in the first half, Gorgui Dieng’s 3 with 1.9 seconds left put Minnesota up 59-57 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Timberwolves knocked down back-to-back 3s to make it 82-73 and eventually 87-78.

That’s when the Pacers cranked up the energy, played with some urgency and finally turned the game by scoring 15 consecutive points to lead 92-87 early in the fourth. They continued to extend the lead until Minnesota’s final charge.

Rubio made all 13 of his free-throw attempts, and Towns was 10 for 10 at the line.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Ended a seven-game road losing streak by winning outside Minneapolis for the first time since beating Utah on March 1. … Minnesota avoided a second straight season sweep by the Pacers. … The Timberwolves won at Indianapolis for the first time since Jan. 23, 2015. … Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and Dieng had 19. … Coach Tom Thibodeau was called for a technical foul early in the fourth quarter.

Pacers: George had 25 points, six rebounds and two steals in the first half while going 8 of 12 from the field and 4 of 5 on 3s. He finished 12 of 21 from the field, didn’t make another 3 and had four steals. … Indiana was 29 of 35 from the free-throw line compared with Minnesota’s 32 of 37. … After committing 10 turnovers in the first half, Indiana had only four in the second half. … Ellis had 19 points, Myles Turner had 15 points and eight rebounds and Thaddeus Young finished with 14 points.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Begin a three-game homestand by hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Pacers: Will try to avoid a third straight season sweep when they visit Memphis on Wednesday night.

