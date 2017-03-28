Etiquette Expert Gives Big Tips On Tipping

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bills with lines for tipping pop up all over these days.

Adding a tip is customary, but many struggle with what is the standard.

Where should you tip, and how much?

Etiquette expert Liz Taylor calls tipping a social contract.

“Must-tip: restaurants, bars, massage therapists, so going to a spa for example,” Taylor said. “If you have an aesthetician and you’re getting a facial, manicure, pedicure.”

Taylor says the standard rule of thumb is 20 percent. The rest can be trickier to navigate. Hair salons, for example, report that many tip 10 percent. But the standard is 15 to 20 percent, especially if it includes a shoulder massage or you were squeezed in at the last minute.

Here’s who else to tip:

Valet: $5

Shuttle Driver: $1 – $2 per bag

Flower Delivery: $5

Food Delivery: 18 – 20 percent

Bartender: $1 – $2 per drink, more when it’s special

“If they’re mixing six ingredients and pounding them and blending them with a full umbrella and garnishments, you may want to give a couple dollars, at least 20 percent,” Taylor said.

The same rule of thumb applies to a barista, but Taylor says you’re not obligated when ordering straight coffee or if someone is taking your order behind a register and a tip line pops up with the electronic signature.

“If you feel like they went above and beyond, had the genuine smile and eye contact and made sure you were well taken care of, 10 percent to 20 percent, a few dollars, it’s always a nice gesture,” Taylor said.

Uber drivers is new territory. You’re not obligated to tip, but Taylor says do it in cash if you so choose.

Taylor also recommends saving tips for your postal worker, garbage man, or your child’s teacher for the holidays.

And a tip isn’t always cash. Taylor says a gift card or fruit basket are nice ways to show gratitude. For a regular housekeeper, the standard holiday tip is one-week’s pay.