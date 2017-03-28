Minnesotans Celebrate First Signs Of Spring For #Top10WxDay

March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

March 28, 2017 6:55 PM By Molly Rosenblatt
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are celebrating a Top Ten Weather Day Tuesday, and it sure has been a beautiful one.

With plenty of sunshine, light winds, low humidity and temperatures climbing into the 60’s, well above average for this time of the year.

After a gloomy and damp start to kickoff Spring, things have finally taken a turn. The sun was shining, winds were light and temperatures climbed as the WCCO Weather Watcher flashed gold for the Top Ten Weather Day.

From biking to running, walking to lounging, even picnicking, warm weather-lovers were out in full force at Lake Calhoun.

Britanie Olson soaked it in with her pup Bubba.

I think Minnesotans are the best breed, because we appreciate the sun when we can get it,” she said. “So it’s cool because you see everyone’s out today, and that’s why I think I love this state so much, because the appreciation, and patio season is coming.”

For some, knowing how quickly things can change, Tuesday’s Top 10 Weather Day is about cautious enjoyment.

“I think I’m waiting for the next snowstorm to come, so I’m not an optimist,” one woman said at Lake Calhoun. “I’m out here today enjoying it.”

