4 Things To Know: Deadline For Border Wall Designs, Brexit, Crayola & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the deadline to propose a design for the proposed U.S. – Mexico border wall to Crayola retiring a crayon color, here is a look at the top four stories from Marcy 29, 2017.

Deadline For US-Mexico Border Wall Designs Approaches

Wednesday is the deadline for companies to submit prototype designs for the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Documents show the wall is envisioned being as high as 30 feet, with automated gates for pedestrians and vehicles.

Some estimates show building the wall could cost more than $20-billion.

House Repeals Obama Administration’s Internet Privacy Protections

The future of online privacy is now in President Donald Trump’s hands.

House lawmakers voted to repeal internet privacy protections approved by the FCC in the final days of the Obama administration. The rules, which had not yet gone into effect, would have required internet service providers to get permission before collecting and sharing personal data.

The resolution now goes to the president’s desk.

Britain Begins Brexit

Britain is starting the process of withdrawing from the European Union.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has triggered Article 50, the legislation that formally begins Brexit.

Britain will have two years to negotiate the terms, meaning it will leave the EU by April 2019.

Crayola Retires Crayon

For the first time in a century Crayola is retiring a color from its 24-count crayon box

But Crayola isn’t saying which color. At least not until the end of the week.

The company will live stream its decision this Friday, otherwise known as National Crayon Day