State Patrol: 2 Dead In Separate Afternoon Crashes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were killed in separate accidents on Minnesota roads Wednesday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The first crash happened in Oakport Township in Clay County at about 12:15 p.m. An Acura Integra on eastbound 90th Avenue North didn’t yield at the intersection of Highway 75 and struck a semitrailer.
An 87-year-old man from Twin Valley was killed. The semitrailer driver, a 28-year-old man from Hunter, North Dakota, was not injured.
The second crash happened less than 15 minutes later, about 300 miles southwest in Blue Earth County. A Buick LeSabre on southbound Highway 22 in Mapleton Township came into contact with a straight truck, which was traveling westbound on Highway 30.
Sixty-five-year-old Alan Lucias Remington, of Wells, was killed. The driver of the straight truck, 26-year-old Danny Salazar of North Mankato, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The state patrol describes the road conditions as dry in the Clay County crash, and wet at the time of the accident in Blue Earth County.
