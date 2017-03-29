March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Bob Dylan To Accept Nobel In Stockholm This Weekend

March 29, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Bob Dylan, Nobel Prize

HELSINKI (AP/WCCO) — The Swedish Academy says Nobel literature winner Bob Dylan will receive his diploma and medal in Stockholm this weekend.

Dylan declined to attend ceremonies last December “due to pre-existing commitments.”

Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature and was characteristically mum about the honor, only mentioning it briefly, but with gratitude.

The folk legend was the first songwriter to win the Nobel prize for literature. The academy says it picked him for his “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia