Bob Dylan To Accept Nobel In Stockholm This Weekend

HELSINKI (AP/WCCO) — The Swedish Academy says Nobel literature winner Bob Dylan will receive his diploma and medal in Stockholm this weekend.
Dylan declined to attend ceremonies last December “due to pre-existing commitments.”
Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature and was characteristically mum about the honor, only mentioning it briefly, but with gratitude.
The folk legend was the first songwriter to win the Nobel prize for literature. The academy says it picked him for his “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”
