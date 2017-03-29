St. Paul Mayor Coleman Gives Final State Of City Address

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman is leaving his job to run for governor.
He gave his final State of the City address Tuesday.
“Our city is growing, with our population exceeding 300,000 for the first time since 1970,” Coleman said. “Private sector are jobs moving back to pre-recession levels. People in businesses are investing in all four corners of the city.”
He also urged the legislature to invest in local government.
The mayor spoke at the newly-renovated St. Paul Pipefitters training center to emphasize job creation. The facility is designed to keep workers trained on cutting-edge developments in the field.
Coleman is leaving his job as mayor after three terms for a 2018 gubernatorial run.
