Former Twin Cities Anchor Paul Magers Retiring

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former staple of news in the Twin Cities is calling it quits after more than three decades in broadcasting.
Paul Magers announced Wednesday he is retiring. Magers has spent the last 13 years in Los Angeles as the evening anchor for CBS2 in Los Angeles.
Magers is a California native and started his broadcasting career at KSTP-TV. In 1983, he started what ended up being a 20-year run as an anchor at KARE-TV before moving back to California in 2003 and taking over at KCBS.
“By retiring now while I’m relatively young and healthy, I look forward to doing all the things with family and friends that are hard to schedule when you have a full-time job that includes odd hours. I definitely won’t miss putting on a suit, tie and make-up, except on Halloween. And I am excited to now have the time to pursue my longtime passion, amateur puppeteering,” Magers said.
Magers turns 63 in May.