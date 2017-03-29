Charges: Man Flees Police After 10 Lbs Of Marijuana Found

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man linked to 10 pounds of marijuana is in custody after fleeing police in Mankato Tuesday evening.
According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 p.m. agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a storage unit in north Mankato. During the search, agents found 10 pounds of marijuana.
Further investigation found 33-year-old Amadou Jallow was involved with the storage unit.
Agents then began a search for Jallow and found him driving a 2002 BMW later that evening. They called for assistance from Blue Earth County deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies located Jallow near the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Warren Street and stopped him for a window tint violation.
Jallow pulled over, but then drove away at a high rate of speed before officers could approach the car.
Officers began a pursuit that lead to the area of Hiniker Mill Road, where Jallow crashed his car. He then fled on foot and was caught hiding under a deck on Woodhaven Circle.
Jallow was apprehended and taken into custody for fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
He is currently in custody at Blue Earth County Jail. Drug possession charges are pending.