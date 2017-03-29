March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Twins Finalize Pitching Staff Ahead Of Home Opener

March 29, 2017 6:49 PM
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have reassigned right-handers Nick Tepesch and Alex Wimmers to minor league camp, finalizing their bullpen for the start of the regular season.

The moves mean right-handers Justin Haley and Michael Tonkin have spots on the opening-day roster. Left-handers Glen Perkins and Ryan O’Rourke are expected to start on the disabled list.

Haley was a Rule 5 draft pick who finished 2016 as a starter for Boston’s Triple-A team. Tonkin has a 4.31 ERA in 125 games for the Twins over the last four years.

Tepesch, who started 39 games for Texas over the 2013-14 seasons, was a non-roster invitee. Wimmers, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2010, had a strong spring after posting a 4.15 ERA over 16 appearances last year in his major league debut.

