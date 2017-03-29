‘Cuteness Alert’: Orphaned Fox Kit Recovering At Wildlife Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After spending nearly all of Tuesday alone on a bike trail, an orphaned fox kit is recovering at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota.
The Roseville-based nonprofit posted video of the baby fox – complete with a “Cuteness Warning” – lapping formula from a small cup to Facebook. The group says the fox may have neurological damage, which might have been the reason it was orphaned.
The little animal was the first Red Fox kit of the warm-weather season to arrive at the center. The group hopes treatment and time will help with the fox’s neurological issues.
‘If You Care, Leave It There’
While it’s difficult to see orphaned baby animals in the wild, the rehabilitation center says it’s important to leave the animals alone in case their parents return for them.
In the case of this particular fox, a individual named Leif saw the animal on a trail and called the rehabilitation center for advice. The fox was left on the trail for a while, but its mother appears not to have returned.
If you see an orphaned animal, call a local rehabilitation center or a licensed professional, the DNR says. Also, note the address and location where the animal was found and get professional advice before trying to handle it.
For more on what to do when encountering orphaned animals, see the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota’s FAQ page.