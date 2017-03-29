Roommate Helps Save Man From Plymouth House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man in Plymouth has his roommate to thank for escaping a house fire late Tuesday night.
According to fire officials, the fire began around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday evening on the 14000 block of 31st Avenue North.
Upon arrival, crews learned there were six people in the home when the fire began. Five were able to get out, but one of them needed help getting out of a window. His roommate appeared to have assisted in getting him out.
The man appeared to have cuts and was hospitalized, but his current condition is unknown.
Firefighters were able to quickly quell the flames.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.