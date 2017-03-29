Ramsey Co. Att’y Calls Human Trafficking Operation ‘Most Sophisticated’ He’s Seen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Attorney and the Washington County Attorney announced at a press conference Wednesday that four people have been charged in a major international human trafficking operation.
The four defendants have all been charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.
Authorities say thousands of ads for sexual services were placed on Backpage.com in 29 states over the past 2 years.
The victims, all foreign nationals from Asia, were allegedly forced to work 12 to 14 hours a day. They were brutalized, frequently assaulted, raped and robbed by customers, authorities say.
“As someone who has been deeply involved, this is the most sophisticated human traffic operation that I have ever seen,” Ramsey County Attornety John Choi said.
One of the defendants is in custody in Washington County. The other three were arrested Tuesday in California.
Look for much more on this story on our evening newscasts.