Rassier Sues Investigators, Stearns County In Wetterling Abduction

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After once being named a person of interest in the abduction of Jacob Wetterling, Dan Rassier is now filing a lawsuit against the county and state.

On Wednesday, Dan Rassier filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Stearns County investigators and Stearns County.

In 2010, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office publicly named the St. Joseph resident as a person of interest in the case, and served a search warrant digging up his farm.

His attorney said the lawsuit is seeking monetary damages topping $2 million from current Stearns County Sheriff John Sanner, former Stearns County Sheriff’s investigator Pam Jensen and BCA Agent Kenneth McDonald.

Rassier is also suing Stearns County.

The lawsuit itself accuses three law enforcement officers and Stearns County of botching the Wetterling investigation and ruining an innocent man’s reputation.

The infamous abduction of Wetterling in October 1989 happened on a road at the end of a farmhouse driveway. That farmhouse belongs to the Rassier family.

Rassier, then a 33-year-old band teacher, was home alone the night of the abduction and became the subject of intense scrutiny by both the BCA and the Stearn’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit alleges the sheriff’s office used false information to illegally obtain a search warrant to dig up farm land on Rassier’s property seven years ago.

The suit also claims that key pieces of evidence against Jacob’s true killer was ignored.

“Perhaps the most egregious circumstances are the fact that Mr. Rassier had identified two vehicles on his property on the date of the abduction. In fact, he actually saw the abduction of Jacob, after Jacob had been secured to the vehicle by Heinrich. There was a great deal of information that was developed about other vehicles, that attempted abduction, pedophilic behavior by Heinrich and this detail of the two vehicles that were involved in these other situations were perfectly consistent with the vehicles that Mr. Rassier saw. And the law enforcement decided to conveniently not present that information to the judge in Stearns County,” Rassier’s attorney Michael Padden said.

Rassier has always maintained that he had nothing to do with Wetterling’s abduction. Eight years ago, he even met with Wetterling’s mother, Patty Wetterling.

Right now, Stearns County officials are in the process of preparing to release the complete investigative files in the Wetterling abduction.

Padden told WCCO that once those files are made public, it is possible the lawsuit will be amended.

Danny Heinrich admitted to killing Wetterling last year and is serving 20 years in a federal prison near Boston.

He pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge as part of a plea deal in which he led the FBI to Wetterling’s body.