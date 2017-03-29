Sleep Deprivation Impairs Emotions Recognition, Study Finds

BEIJING, CHINA - JULY 06: A Chinese shopper sleeps on a sofa in the showroom of the IKEA store on July 6, 2014 in Beijing, China. Of the world\'s ten biggest Ikea stores, 8 of them are in China to cater to the country\'s growing middle class. The stores are designed with extra room displays given the tendency for customers to make a visit an all-day affair. Store management does not discourage shoppers from sleeping on Ikea furniture, even marking them with signs inviting customers to try them out. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

The American Academy of Pediatricians is urging education leaders to push back the start time for U.S. high school and middle school classes to 8:30 a.m. or later – a move intended to provide teenagers with more much-needed sleep. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)