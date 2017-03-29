Attorney: St. Paul Agrees To Pay $2M To Man Bitten By K-9

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The attorney for a man who was attacked by a St. Paul police officer and his K9 says the city has agreed to settle.
Video from last June showed Frank Baker being bitten by one of the department’s canine officers and kicked several times by officer Brett Palkowitsch.
Police say he matched the description of a suspect and they believed he was armed.
It turns out, Baker was unarmed and not the man officers were looking for.
Baker sued after suffering bites to his leg, broken ribs and collapsed lungs.
His attorney said the city made a verbal agreement to pay Baker $2 million.
The settlement still has to be approved by the City Council.
St. Paul Police have since increased training and de-escalation skills.